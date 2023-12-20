Solo Sikoa could be involved in a massive twist after The Bloodline falls out in WWE, believes legend (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has endured longer than many factions in WWE. If it does end sometime soon in the future, a veteran believes it could involve a major swerve by Solo Sikoa.

Despite Jey Uso turning babyface, The Bloodline itself has continued to primarily be a heel stable. Roman Reigns' rule has been absolute, as he has managed to keep everyone in line despite sometimes facing resistance from his own teammates at times. Considering that no one else in the WWE seems to be able to tear down the Tribal Chief, it makes sense to think a civil war could lead to his downfall.

Who could be the one to turn babyface to take down Roman Reigns? Legendary journalist Bill Apter believes Solo Sikoa may be the answer. According to his comments on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, anyone can made into a babyface given the proper booking.

"Who is next? Could it be Solo if they do it slowly? ... and he decides that he wants to be with Jey Uso instead. Instant babyface... with Jey Uso as his mouthpiece." [31:04 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

WWE fans will have to stay tuned to see if Bill Apter's prediction will turn out to be true in the future.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.