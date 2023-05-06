Create

Solo Sikoa just subtly teased ending The Bloodline on the SmackDown before Backlash 2023

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 06, 2023 07:33 IST
The enforcer of The Bloodline says a lot with less
The Enforcer of The Bloodline is a man of few words

Solo Sikoa has been the man to be in charge of keeping things in check for The Bloodline ever since WrestleMania 39. With Roman Reigns having not appeared since the RAW after WrestleMania, he has been pulling the strings from behind the scenes. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa may have foreshadowed the end of The Bloodline.

Tonight, on the blue brand, Jimmy and Jey Uso were busy talking about winning, and they asked Solo Sikoa why he was so silent. Sikoa didn't even take a direct look back at them and told them that tomorrow he'll do his part and they better do theirs, subtly teasing a major threat.

"Tomorrow, I'mma do my part. You two, you better do yours!" - @WWESoloSikoa 👀#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/tpBNCJ9Nay

Last week on SmackDown, Sikoa was seemingly supposed to take out The Usos after they failed to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Title again. However, Matt Riddle put a stop to that.

This week, he said less but meant a lot. The Usos only seemed perplexed at Sikoa's reaction or lack thereof. It's a clear indication that WWE could be looking to take The Usos out of The Bloodline.

Fans will only learn the truth behind Sikoa's intentions after Backlsah. He will team up with The Usos to face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...