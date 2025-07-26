Solo Sikoa and MFT spotted speaking to legendary 21-time Champion backstage on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and the MFT were spotted backstage speaking to a legendary 21-time champion on SmackDown. The reason why this happened was revealed soon after.On the July 25th episode of SmackDown, there was a backstage segment where Jade Cargill had a bit of a scuffle with Chelsea Green. While Cargill was speaking, Solo Sikoa was spotted backstage with the MFT, speaking to legendary 21-time champion, The Miz, whose title haul includes the WWE Title, Intercontinental Title, US Title, and several tag team titles.It was later revealed why this happened. In the build-up to Money in the Bank 2025, The Miz was taken out by Jacob Fatu when he was cornering Carmelo Hayes. In an act of revenge, The Miz would go on to confront Jacob Fatu backstage, leading to a bit of a tense segment.Not only this, but The Miz slapped Solo Sikoa's rival across the face, meaning he was likely convinced by the leader of MFT to confront Fatu and right his wrong. To add to that, The Miz had a chip on his shoulder as this was in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and he was embraced there.It set up a match between The Miz and Fatu for SmackDown, and the former US Champion was more than happy to accept the challenge.