Solo Sikoa did NOT do one thing during WWE SmackDown main event that disappointed a legendary manager (Exclusive)

The Usos were unsuccessful in winning back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown this week, and Dutch Mantell has admitted he was disappointed with the main event as he expected to see Solo Sikoa turn on his brothers.

Jimmy and Jey Uso challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a rematch from WrestleMania 39, and the bout had a few predictable twists during its final moments.

Living up to his moniker as The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa seemingly came out to help The Usos before being stopped at ringside by Matt Riddle. WWE has been building up for The Usos' separation from The Bloodline, and Solo Sikoa was seen as the man who'd set the plan in motion upon Roman Reigns' instruction.

While Mantell was dejected about not seeing Solo attack The Usos on SmackDown, he still praised WWE's subtle additions to the Samoan storyline. Here's what the legendary manager had to say on Smack Talk while reviewing the main event:

"The end, The Usos vs. (Sami Zayn and KO), That was kind of disappointing because I thought Solo would play a bigger part. I really like the way they built up to that because you thought Solo might turn on The Usos. That's what I thought. That's what they led me to believe. But Matt Riddle cut him off, so nothing happened. But they keep adding to the story, and they're not getting away from it with The Bloodline, so I do like that." [14:50 to 15:25]

Dutch Mantell honestly shares his overall thoughts on WWE's Draft episode of SmackDown

The anticipation for the Blue brand's latest installment was pretty high as WWE kicked off its first Draft after a relatively long absence.

Triple H got the proceedings underway, and it all began with the company confirming that Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman would remain on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes was the second pick assigned to RAW, while Bianca Belair surprisingly got sent to SmackDown. The Red brand chose Becky Lynch as the fourth pick before Triple H called out The Usos, who hyped up their show-closing match against KO and Zayn.

Despite the show having many special appearances, Dutch Mantell felt that everything apart from the 15 minutes on SmackDown was ordinary:

"I think the first 15 minutes of the show that first pick and getting into that, I think that was the most exciting part of the show," added the 73-year-old. "The rest of it was kind of there." [14:33 to 14:50]

Did you like the Draft edition of SmackDown, or do you share the same sentiments as Dutch Mantell about the show and its finish? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes