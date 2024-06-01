Solo Sikoa to officially anoint Bloodline member after becoming new Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa will be part of a major segment on WWE SmackDown next week. It was announced on the latest episode of the blue brand that he will officially anoint Bloodline member Tonga Loa.

After WrestleMania XL, The Street Champion made himself the new Tribal Chief, and he appointed Paul Heyman as his manager. He kicked his older brother Jimmy Uso from the group and added Tama Tonga.

The 7-time IWGP Tag Team Champion made his televised in-ring debut at WWE Backlash in France, where he and Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Street Fight. That was the same night Tonga Loa made his return to the company. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Tama and Tonga took on The Street Profits in a tag team match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The match was made after Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford saved Kevin Owens from The Bloodline. The villainous group won the bout via pinfall. Towards the end of the show, WWE announced that Solo Sikoa will officially anoint Tonga Loa next week on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what goes down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback