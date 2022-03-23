Solo Sikoa pins former North American Champion, qualifies for Stand & Deliver

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa has pinned a former North American Champion in a qualifying match for the championship on the latest edition of the developmental show.

The NXT North American Championship is set to be defended by champion Carmelo Hayes in a multi-man ladder match at Stand & Deliver on April 2nd during WrestleMania weekend.

Looking for an opportunity to qualify for the contest, former champion Roderick Strong, along with Diamond Mine leader Malcolm Bivens, went one-on-one with Solo Sikoa.

In a hard-hitting match-up, the up-and-coming star was able to defeat the NXT veteran with a frog splash and, in the process, earned a spot in the ladder match. This continues a poor run of form for Roderick Strong, who also recently lost to Gunther on the Tuesday night show.

Has Solo Sikoa ever competed for a NXT Title?

The ladder match for the North American Championship at NXT: Stand & Deliver will mark Solo Sikoa's first opportunity at a title in the WWE.

The real-life brother of The Usos arrived on NXT during the Halloween Havoc special in October 2021 and has already earned some big victories on the developmental show. He has been one of the shining lights of the brand alongside Bron Breakker and Hayes.

Another star who has also qualified for the ladder match is Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma, who came out to ringside during the Strong vs. Sikoa match. Other superstars with an opportunity to qualify include A-Kid and Grayson Waller.

It remains to be seen whether Sikoa can put on an impressive performance in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver in what will be the biggest match of his short WWE career.

Edited by Debottam Saha