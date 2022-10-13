"I want it all" - Solo Sikoa comments on possibly dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Solo Sikoa has commented on his career aspirations and Roman Reigns' run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Head of the Table is currently on a dominant run as world champion. He has defeated everyone that has stepped into his path, including Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. It's been almost 800 days since he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback in 2020 to capture the coveted Universal Title.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Solo Sikoa was asked about Roman Reigns' historic run and how far he wants to go in his wrestling career. He wants to be at the top one day like his cousin.

"I feel like I want it all man, but I want it all with my family. I know there's no ceiling with me or my brothers or big uce Roman Reigns, there's never a ceiling, there's never a point where we want to stop at, because there's always that next level, where we want to get to. Looking at Roman Reigns man, everything he's done for me, bringing me in, man. Hopefully, I can be up there one day too," said Sikoa. (12:27-12:59)

Solo Sikoa reveals if Sami Zayn has ever made him break character on TV

The Usos, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa aren't the only members of The Bloodline, as the group also features Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. The Master Strategist is doing some of his best work in WWE, and many see him as one of the funniest people in the company.

During the same interview, Solo Sikoa revealed that Sami Zayn has made him laugh a few times on TV:

"There was a couple of times. Sami's like that little brother where he's the loud brother and he's dancing all over the place but when he bumps into trouble, he runs back to his older brothers for help. I feel like Sami's like that. But like I said, he's one of those characters where it's very one in a million to have him around, and he's in The Bloodline, so it doesn't get no better than that." (13:18-13:45)

Sami Zayn has proved that he's a great addition to The Bloodline. He's taken the bullet for the group multiple times and has tons of experience in the pro wrestling business.

