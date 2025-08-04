Solo Sikoa pulls off shocking first-time-ever feat at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa was in action tonight in a Steel Cage match against his former Bloodline teammate, Jacob Fatu, at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. During the bout, Sikoa pulled off a shocking feat.Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been in a heated feud for quite some time. At Night of Champions 2025, Sikoa dethroned Fatu as the WWE United States Champion. The two are going at it again, this time in a Steel Cage Match for the gold at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Both stars showcased their incredible strength inside the squared circle. For most of their bout, Sikoa dominated Fatu. However, The Samoan Werewolf turned things in his favor in the later stages. At one point in the match, Jacob Fatu hit two Moonsaults on his opponent and went in for the pin, but Solo surprisingly kicked out.Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then highlighted that this was the first time someone had kicked out of Jacob Fatu's Moonsault, especially two of them. This was undoubtedly a shocking moment for everyone watching the show.Check out the footage of Solo Sikoa kicking out below:The match ultimately ended in Solo Sikoa's favor, thanks to his My Family Tree teammates, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.