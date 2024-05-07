Solo Sikoa reacts to bold claim about the new Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has reacted to the claim that his Bloodline is more vicious than the one that Roman Reigns used to lead. His Bloodline consists of himself, Paul Heyman, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

Reigns hasn't appeared on WWE TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Many superstars interfered in the bout, including Sikoa, who was taken out by John Cena.

After Reigns left, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline and brought in two new members: Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. He also kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's X handle recently shared a tweet heaping big praise on the new Bloodline and called it "meaner, vicious than ever." Paul Heyman shared the tweet's link on his Instagram story. The Enforcer noticed The Wiseman's story and shared it on his own Instagram story.

Jacob Fatu on Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena

Real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu was beyond happy over John Cena putting over Solo at last year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Here's what he said about the match while speaking on MuscleManMalcolm:

“So, for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We’re all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good. Damn near brought tears to my eyes. It’s the business that we love to do.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Solo picked up a big win over John Cena last year, but things only went downhill from that point. He lost 39 straight matches after his win over Cena. He recently teamed up with Tama Tonga and competed in a bunch of live matches in France, winning every single one of them.