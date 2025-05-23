Solo Sikoa's Bloodline could get a new member; WWE drops a tease!

WWE recently teased the possibility of Solo Sikoa adding another new member to his Bloodline. Sikoa recently added JC Mateo with The Tongans out with an injury, though Jacob Fatu wasn't too thrilled with the decision.

Since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, things have been crumbling for Solo's group. Tonga Loa has been sidelined since Survivor Series: WarGames, while Tama Tonga is dealing with an unspecified injury. Fatu, on the other hand, hasn't slowed down and even won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, WWE's official account shared a hilarious reel from last Friday's episode of SmackDown. It featured a fan at ringside dressed looking like a member of The Bloodline. The account even joked that the fan could be the next one to join.

"Bro might be next to join them," the account tweeted.

The fan dressed up like Jacob Fatu, doing his trademark headbang and prayer hands. He also had Jey Uso's shades and Roman Reigns' Ula Fala, while acknowledging Solo Sikoa's group.

For those wondering, the fan has a TikTok account called @ch1efof. He's a content creator who does voiceovers and funny commentary on WWE shows and video games.

WWE Hall of Famer wants female version of The Bloodline

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi opened up about the possibility of having a female version of The Bloodline. With how big the Anoa'i family is, it's not impossible. The Hall of Famer even named potential members if it materializes.

"I think Ava. [What about Tamina?] Tamina can come in, play her part there. I mean, there's so many. I mean, I got nieces and nephews that are in training right now. I got, you know, some nieces that are training and nephews. ... But yes, I mean, it'll be nice to [have a female Bloodline]. Those will be the four, I feel. It would be Nia Jax, Ava, Tamina, and Naomi," Rikishi said. (23:01 to 23:37)

It will be interesting if the company makes a similar story for the women's division in the future.

