Solo Sikoa's faction needs a new direction for one major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

Solo Sikoa established himself as a top name at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia when he won the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, Rikishi thinks Sikoa's group needs a new direction for one major reason.

Solo Sikoa stepped out of The Bloodline's shadows last year when Roman Reigns went on a hiatus, and The Street Champion became the new Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown. The 32-year-old star spent nearly a year feuding with The OG Bloodline and often had run-ins against his own family members on the blue brand in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi stated he wants to see Solo Sikoa's new faction take a bold direction in the company and feud with names that aren't a part of his family. The veteran stated that the major reason behind this is to help talent get accustomed to everyone on the roster, not just their kind.

"You know, I would love to see Solo and his crew just go up against somebody besides The Bloodline. This way, it kind of just adds something fresh to it, and to see how these boys will be able to work with other people besides family members," Fatu said. (From 09:55 to 10:17)

Solo Sikoa will defend the United States Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Almost three years ago, Solo Sikoa was forced to vacate the North American Championship on the developmental brand when he defeated Carmelo Hayes. The 32-year-old had to vacate the newly won title as he was no longer a part of the developmental brand.

The Street Champion had a few title opportunities in the past but didn't win any gold on WWE's main roster. After Jacob Fatu turned on him and granted him a shot at the United States Championship, Sikoa was ready to introduce his family to the world.

The 32-year-old star was aided by a returning Tonga Loa and a debuting Talla Tonga at WWE Night of Champions 2025, which allowed him to defeat Jacob Fatu and become the new United States Champion. Nick Aldis recently announced Sikoa's first title defense as champion.

Solo Sikoa will defend the United States Championship in a one-on-one match against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. It'll be interesting to see if Big Jim can overcome the odds and capture his first singles gold in WWE.

