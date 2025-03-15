Solo Sikoa's massive botch edited out by WWE immediately

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 03:13 GMT
The star made a mistake (Credit: WWE YouTube)
The star made a mistake (Credit: WWE YouTube)

Solo Sikoa made a massive mistake on WWE SmackDown. The company immediately edited it out before it aired anywhere else except the live stream.

Ad

In the original promo, Solo Sikoa dropped the f-bomb accidentally after messing up what he was saying. Given that this was supposed to air on SmackDown on the USA Network, that was something that the company and the network didn't want on TV. Before the star could fix it, though, it is evident to everyone, including Jimmy Uso, broke character, laughing at Sikoa's mistake.

However, the segment was edited immediately, and the taped version aired on the USA Network shows it had been changed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

InitiallyThe promo originally had Solo Sikoa say, "Why doh f***—why don't you do us a favor and step aside?"

Now, the edited promo has cut that entire part and made it something else, moving on to the next sentence.

"Why don't you step aside since you're known to be the failure?"

Botches can happen on live shows all the time, and the company does not have time to fix them. Since they had time before the show aired in the USA, they decided to make the change immediately. The viewers got a different experience than those watching on Netflix around the world and on other platforms.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी