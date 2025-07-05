Solo Sikoa's new faction name revealed - The Bloodline finally ends after star officially joins

The New Bloodline faction formed by Solo Sikoa is no more. In fact, a new faction name has been revealed for the faction after a star joined SmackDown officially tonight.
At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa became the new WWE United States Champion. This happened after he defeated Jacob Fatu, thanks to the arrival of two unexpected stars. Not only did Tonga Loa return from his injury, but he was also accompanied by another star. Hikuleo finally debuted in WWE. His name has now officially been revealed as Tala Tonga.
On SmackDown tonight, not only did Solo Sikoa confirm it, he also revealed that the faction had a new name. He discussed it in his promo, stating that the group was nothing like Bloodline and that it was far more perilous. He revealed that the new name of the faction was MFT, aka My Family Tree.
“Please help me welcome the newest member of the family: Tala Tonga. What you're looking at right now? It's nothing like the Bloodline. This group is way more dangerous than ever... These are my MFTs, My Family Tree. And now my family is complete," Sikoa said.
With the Bloodline now officially done in WWE, it remains to be seen what's next. This is the first time that the Bloodline does not exist since Jey Uso joined Roman Reigns five years ago.
