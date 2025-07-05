Solo Sikoa's new faction name revealed - The Bloodline finally ends after star officially joins

The New Bloodline faction formed by Solo Sikoa is no more. In fact, a new faction name has been revealed for the faction after a star joined SmackDown officially tonight.

Ad

At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa became the new WWE United States Champion. This happened after he defeated Jacob Fatu, thanks to the arrival of two unexpected stars. Not only did Tonga Loa return from his injury, but he was also accompanied by another star. Hikuleo finally debuted in WWE. His name has now officially been revealed as Tala Tonga.

On SmackDown tonight, not only did Solo Sikoa confirm it, he also revealed that the faction had a new name. He discussed it in his promo, stating that the group was nothing like Bloodline and that it was far more perilous. He revealed that the new name of the faction was MFT, aka My Family Tree.

Ad

Trending

“Please help me welcome the newest member of the family: Tala Tonga. What you're looking at right now? It's nothing like the Bloodline. This group is way more dangerous than ever... These are my MFTs, My Family Tree. And now my family is complete," Sikoa said.

Expand Tweet

With the Bloodline now officially done in WWE, it remains to be seen what's next. This is the first time that the Bloodline does not exist since Jey Uso joined Roman Reigns five years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!