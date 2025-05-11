Solo Sikoa SAVES Jacob Fatu; Bloodline shocker at WWE Backlash 

Jacob Fatu defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Backlash. Solo Sikoa interfered in the bout, but he didn't show up alone. Even The Samoan Werewolf was in disbelief.

The US Title bout was the opening match of the show, featuring challengers Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. The Megastar faced the champion at WrestleMania 41, while The Archer of Infamy wrestled The Scottish Warrior at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre was just one second away from walking out as the new US Champion. However, Damian Priest pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count to three, leaving McIntyre furious, as he had LA Knight pinned. The two stars went over the timekeeper's area and continued to fight through the crowd.

Damian Priest then sent Drew through two tables with a Future Shock DDT off a huge crate. WWE crew and officials went to check on them. LA Knight was about to send Jacob Fatu through the announce table with an elbow drop off the top rope, but Solo Sikoa pulled the latter off the table.

LA Knight was about to attack Solo Sikoa when he was taken out by debuting Jeff Cobb. Fatu didn't expect this and was as surprised as everyone else. The Samoan Werewolf retained the title.

