Solo Sikoa sends a quiet warning to real-life Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

A real-life bloodline member is set to compete in a match on WWE SmackDown this week. Solo Sikoa has sent him a warning ahead of his match.Solo has been building his own faction for the past year. He first added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa before adding Jacob Fatu. He then went on to add JC Mateo to the group earlier this year. However, Jacob Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and turned babyface.Since then, Jacob Fatu has been feuding with Sikoa and his faction. Jacob has found himself an ally in Jimmy Uso during this time. Fatu has since lost the United States Championship to Sikoa after Talla Tonga showed up and helped him.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso is set to face off against Talla Tonga in a singles match. Ahead of the match, the United States Champion was interviewed backstage. He said that Jimmy Uso is going to eat a big boot tonight, courtesy of Talla Tonga. He also said that tonight was about sending a message.It will be interesting to see how Talla Tonga will fare in his televised WWE in-ring debut later tonight against Jimmy Uso.