Solo Sikoa sends a three-word message aimed to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took to social media to send a three-word message dedicated to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

One year ago at WWE Clash at the Castle, Sikoa joined forces with Reigns and joined his faction. The Enforcer's interference led to Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre and retaining the Universal Championship.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa recalled his main roster debut and sent a three-word message.

"1 year ago #clashatthecastle" wrote Sikoa

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns should face Solo Sikoa

Vince Russo has stated that Solo Sikoa should face Roman Reigns at some point down the road.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo mentioned that once Sikoa decides to quit The Bloodline, he should feud with The Tribal Chief. He said:

"One guy couldn't beat him alone, the second guy couldn't beat him alone. The third guy couldn't beat him alone. Oh, now all three of you can beat him? Of course, you can because now it's a 3-on-1 situation. They got to be really careful with that bro because if you got 3 guys on one side and Roman Reigns and a Walrus on the other, now you're bullies. Because if 3 of you guys can't beat him up...you know what I'm saying? That kind of changes the complexity of things and that's where it's going to get sticky. Right now the only last bullet in the gun is [Solo] Sikoa. That's the last bullet. When you got three guys standing in the ring on one side and one on the other, you got to be really careful with the story."

Expand Tweet

As of right now, though, Solo Sikoa is the only remaining member in The Bloodline, alongside Paul Heyman, who is still loyal to Roman Reigns.

Have you enjoyed The Enforcer's run on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here