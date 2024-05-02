Solo Sikoa sends three-word message after winning first WWE match in almost six months and breaking 39-match losing streak

Solo Sikoa has finally broken his silence after winning his first WWE match in nearly six months.

In November 2023, Sikoa defeated WWE legend John Cena at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Many fans believed that the win would kickstart a massive push for The Enforcer, but that didn't happen. Instead, the company booked him in a lengthy losing streak that lasted about six months.

At last night's WWE Live event in Bologna, Italy, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and LA Knight in a tag team match. This was Sikoa's first victory in a whopping 179 days. The Enforcer later took to Instagram to react to the win and sent a message to his tag team partner, Tonga:

"Last night Bologna🩸," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

John Cena sees similarities between Solo Sikoa and the late Umaga

Mere weeks before his much-anticipated bout against Solo Sikoa, John Cena appeared on WWE's The Bump. During the chat, the veteran said Sikoa and the late Umaga were similar in some ways.

“The striking parallel that he runs to Umaga in every facet. To be put in that conversation is rarefied air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard-fought battles I had with Umaga and the parallels. Man, you’re talking to the guy who has hustle, loyalty, and respect branded on everything he puts out there. I never fault loyalty, I do fault blind loyalty. Solo’s really new to the game. I don’t blame him for trying to take a second to figure out the landscape.” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Now that Sikoa has finally picked up a big win, it remains to be seen if he manages to carry the momentum forward. He and Tama Tonga are set to battle Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash France.

Will Sikoa and Tonga win at Backlash France as well? Share your predictions using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback