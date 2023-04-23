Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message after controversial win over top WWE Superstar

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa emerged victorious. He defeated Matt Riddle with an assist from The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey interfered in the main event of the show, which was a No Disqualification Match. This led to yet another win for The Enforcer.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sikoa sent a two-word message after his win over the former tag team champion.

"Ever week [blood drop emoji]" wrote Sikoa.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Wrestling veteran Francine recently spoke about Solo Sikoa's character-breaking moment

Solo Sikoa was briefly seen breaking character as he thanked Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shortly after beating him on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

ECW legend Francine spoke about the moment, claiming that Sikoa could've probably waited to express his gratitude until they went backstage. However, Francine claimed that she didn't have any problems with the gesture.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she said:

"We've said it in the ring before, but they are so heavily mic'ed; like you said, the ring is mic'ed, you can hear everything. He might have wanted to wait to get to the back to do something like that (laughs). But yeah, it's endearing; I mean, you're out there protecting each other. You want each other to look good. It benefits both of you; it benefits the company; it elevates you; why would you not thank somebody?"

In recent months, The Enforcer of The Bloodline has received a major push from WWE. He has been featured in numerous main events and only suffered his first clean loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes, who defeated Sikoa in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

The 30-year-old has been a vital part of The Bloodline and also played a major role in Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

