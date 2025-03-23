Solo Sikoa shares rare family news after WWE SmackDown

Since his loss to Roman Reigns in WWE, Solo Sikoa has been on a downgrade, struggling to find his place on SmackDown. Additionally, the Street Champion is currently having difficulty coexisting with his enforcer, Jacob Fatu. The faction mates have been getting into constant arguments almost every time week.

Sikoa rarely breaks character, but recently, the former Tribal Chief broke kayfabe and shared a personal family-related post on his Instagram story. The former NXT North American Champion wished his wife a happy birthday via an IG story, sharing a picture of her with their baby.

Check out the post below:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and mother to my kids. Enjoy your day I love you,” wrote Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa could face top Bloodline member at WrestleMania

The new Bloodline is hanging by a thin thread and is on the verge of breaking up. With each passing episode, the misunderstanding between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is growing.

With WrestleMania just a month away, The Samoan Werewolf could finally snap at The Street Champion. This could lay the foundations for the feud between faction mates and might lead to a showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Solo Sikoa lost his position of Tribal Chief and Ula Fala to Roman Reigns after being defeated by the former Undisputed WWE Champion in a Tribal Combat match during the debut episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6.

Since then, Roman’s former enforcer has not been part of any significant storyline. Sikoa facing a top Bloodline member would be an impressive matchup to book.

With The Show of Shows fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former WWE North American Champion and his heel Bloodline and whether a potential break-up is upon us in the coming weeks.

