Solo Sikoa shockingly kicks major WWE star's brother out of his family!

Solo Sikoa has been building his own Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, and this week, he confirmed that he had finished recruiting members for his faction. Sikoa noted that his family was now complete and named Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo as the men in his group.

Fans have pointed out that there was no mention of Tama Tonga, who is the brother of both Talla and Loa, and it seems that he may not be in the plans for the group moving forward.

Tama Tonga was injured earlier this year and has since been sidelined, but was expected to return with his brother Tonga Loa, who was a shock addition to Night of Champions. There has been no update on Tama in recent weeks, but since he was close friends with Jacob Fatu, this could confirm that he won't be joining his brothers and Solo Sikoa.

This could be the new power struggle on SmackDown if Tama Tonga is able to make his return in the coming weeks and take Jacob Fatu's side against Solo.

What does this mean for Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown?

Solo Sikoa claimed his family was complete, which means that he clearly wasn't affected by Tama Tonga's absence.

Sikoa seems to be dominating with his new team, while Jacob Fatu needs help, since he and Jimmy Uso were unable to overcome the new MFT team. This comment could be a hint that Tama Tonga will join forces with Fatu and Uso in the coming weeks since he is expected to make his return this summer.

Solo took a long time away from WWE earlier this year, which allowed Tama and Fatu to bond as a team, which would make his return to align with The Samoan Werewolf even more acceptable, since Jacob and Tama Tonga were always close friends.

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda.



