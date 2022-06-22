Solo Sikoa suffers upset loss on NXT 2.0

Solo Sikoa suffered a huge upset loss to Grayson Waller on the latest edition of NXT 2.0

Sikoa opened this week's edition of WWE's developmental show and was set to take on the Aussie. Grayson Waller then emerged with a microphone in his hand, accompanied by a chorus of boos. Waller cut a promo on the crowd and called himself the greatest first-generation talent in WWE history. Sikoa, who had heard enough, attacked Waller on the ramp and threw him into the ring.

During the match, Sikoa hit Waller with many hard-hitting offensive maneuvers. At one point, Solo looked set to get the victory but Waller somehow survived. The Aussie would then sneakily remove a turnbuckle pad, which ended up making the difference.

Towards the end of the match, Solo Sikoa was launched into the exposed turnbuckle shoulder-first, hurting his back. This allowed Waller to take advantage and hit him with a running cutter. Waller then scored a three-count on Sikoa for the victory.

It will be interesting to see how the result of this match affects the NXT North American Championship picture, as Sikoa has been vying for the title in recent weeks.

