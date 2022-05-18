Solo Sikoa teamed up with the NXT Champion to open this week's NXT 2.0

Solo Sikoa teamed up with Cameron Grimes to take on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the opener for this week's NXT 2.0.

This isn't the first time these superstars have shared the ring with each other. On a previous episode, Sikoa participated in a triple threat match where he faced Hayes and the NXT North American Champion. Former foes Solo and Grimes had to put their differences aside as they teamed up to take on Hayes and Williams.

The match started off with all four men in the ring, with Grimes even throwing out their opponents, making Sikoa and Hayes start the match off. Solo managed to get the upper hand in the first part of the bout, tagging in Cameron quickly to double-team Carmelo.

The match continued its momentum for Sikoa and Cameron's side, evenas Hayes managed to tag in Williams. Things changed when Hayes then created a diversion to Sikoa, which Trick managed to take advantage of.

During the break, Trick and Carmelo continued their domination over Sikoa. Finally, Sikoa managed to tag in his partner. The champion then took out both their opponents inside and outside the ring.

Things got better as Grimes launched himself off the top rope, landing on Hayes before being abruptly tagged by Sikoa. The two had a small argument, but Solo continued the match nonetheless.

Grimes then wiped out Trick while Sikoa launched himself from the top towards Hayes to get the win on his team. Although Solo and Grimes managed to prevail this time around, Solo snatched the NXT Championship from Cameron to tell him that he is next in line for the title.

