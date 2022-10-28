WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently reflected on his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns emerge victorious.

The Tribal Chief was down on the mat after taking a spear and a Claymore from his opponent on the night, Drew McIntyre. After he went for the cover, Sikoa appeared out of nowhere and pulled the referee onto the floor. The interference allowed Reigns to hit The Scottish Warrior with a spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

During a recent interview with Mirror Sport, Solo Sikoa stated that timing was key to what went down at Clash at the Castle. He added that if he came out late and missed the spot, he probably wouldn't be where he is right now.

"The timing was everything. If I had messed up pulling the referee from the ring I don't think I would have been talking to you today. I slid out and popped up so fast, I must have looked like The Terminator. It got quiet and then the noise came back and they were booing me so loud my leg was shaking. I've never heard anything like that, especially for me debuting, the fans seeing me for the first time. I've come from NXT where I was a baby face, straight in the deep end where the sharks are," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa on his conversation with Triple H ahead of his debut at Clash at the Castle

Before arriving on the main roster and joining The Bloodline, The Street Champion was part of NXT. He's a former NXT North American Champion.

Solo Sikoa stated that he didn't speak to Roman Reigns much before his debut, but he had his first conversation with Triple H, welcoming him to the main roster.

"Roman [Reigns] didn't say much. I was wondering 'am I there to watch the show or am I there to do something?' Then I got pulled into the back with Triple H, my first time meeting him, and he said 'hey man, you know this is your call up, right? Welcome to Smackdown.'"

If it wasn't for Sikoa's interference at Clash at the Castle, The Tribal Chief probably wouldn't be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion right now.

The addition of Sikoa to The Bloodline has certainly added more firepower to the stable. It remains to be seen what is in store for the former NXT star in the near future.

