Solo Sikoa undergoing shocking character change upon his WWE return could happen, says Rikishi

The WWE trajectory of Solo Sikoa could be in for a much-needed change. While speaking on his podcast, Rikishi believed the time might be right to turn Sikoa babyface.

Solo Sikoa went from being Roman Reigns' silent enforcer to the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief after the OTC's loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Sikoa brought in Jacob Fatu and the Tongans to build a new Bloodline that most recently lost their battles against Reigns' OG Bloodline.

Sikoa, too, was on the losing end in a match for the Ula Fala against Roman Reigns and appeared on a SmackDown episode weeks back to address his future.

Solo instead got booed out of the building and Jacob Fatu has since taken up a more prominent role on TV. Rikishi offered his thoughts on the crowd's reaction to Solo Sikoa and didn't feel it was a bad thing.

The WWE Hall of Famer, however, speculated about a babyface turn for Sikoa as the SmackDown Superstar has essentially moved on from Roman Reigns.

"Okay, well, that's a good thing. Who knows? Maybe it could be time for Solo to turn babyface. I mean, where do you go after it's done with him and Roman." [16:42 - 16:57]

Rikishi predicts Solo Sikoa will be a major player in WWE for years

Solo Sikoa's rise in WWE has been commendable, to say the least. He was seemingly fast-tracked to the main roster after an NXT run and helped add some momentum to the Bloodline saga by becoming Roman Reigns' protector.

His character is evolving as we speak and Rikishi was confident that his son was primed to have a lengthy run in WWE as a top guy.

Rikishi had similar opinions for other members of Bloodline 2.0 and even spoke highly about Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

"But you know, at the end of the day, Solo not going anywhere. He is going to be a player in WWE for a while. And Jacob as well. And also the Tongan brothers, Haku's sons." [16:58 onwards]

If Solo were to turn babyface, Jacob Fatu and the Tongans could potentially play a significant role in triggering the moment on WWE TV.

