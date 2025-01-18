  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Solo Sikoa walks out of WWE SmackDown; leaves Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

Solo Sikoa walks out of WWE SmackDown; leaves Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 18, 2025 03:07 GMT
The star was supposed to have a big night (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was supposed to have a big night (Credit: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa had a big night on WWE SmackDown tonight, but he ended up not addressing what's next for him. Instead, the star walked out.

Solo Sikoa was left furious as he came out to the arena to chants about him losing to Roman Reigns in the match to decide who the real Tribal Chief was. The star tried to speak several times but kept getting interrupted by the fans who were not going to let him say a single word. On top of the incessant booing, the crowd was also mocking Sikoa, much to the chagrin of the star.

also-read-trending Trending

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were both waiting for him to speak. Unfortunately, they were going to be disappointed. The star walked out of the arena, not waiting a single second longer. He left without saying a word to anyone. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were both left dumbstruck as they were left high and dry.

While Jacob went on to cut a promo about how he was just getting started, there's no saying what's next for Solo Sikoa and if there even is a Bloodline anymore.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out in the coming weeks.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी