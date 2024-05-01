Solo Sikoa will take the fall for The Bloodline at WWE Backlash, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, The Bloodline's match at WWE Backlash will not have a happy ending for the stable.

WWE Backlash will see the newly formed alliance between Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga being put to the test, as they face off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. While many believe that the newly formed The Bloodline will be the one to take the win, it should be noted that the faction no longer has a massive numbers advantage in the absence of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. As such, opportunities to cheat are quite scarce. Bill Apter is also apprehensive about the new Bloodline's future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter predicted that The Bloodline may well lose against the aggressive ruthlessness of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

"It's going to be an RKO. It's gonna be a stunner, and it's gonna be Solo taking the fall. Randy Orton and KO win that match." [13:33 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The Apex Predator and The Prizefighter are certainly no novices and have more than enough talent to take the win. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline will have any tricks up their sleeve at WWE Backlash as they try to establish their dominance.

