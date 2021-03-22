"Some other guy"- Current Champion refuses to address Hulk Hogan by his name

Big E made sure he didn't address Hulk Hogan by his name while talking about the former WWE Champion on the latest edition of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast.

It looks like Big E hasn't forgiven WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for his racist comments that the latter made years ago in a leaked tape. Big E talked about The Hulkster on the latest edition of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast and referred to him as "some other guy".

Big E and others were talking about an American game show named "American Gladiators." At one point during the episode, Big E brought up the 2008 reboot of the show and here's what he had to say about it:

"They tried rebooting it later when it was hosted by Laila Ali and some other guy, but it didn't work."

Fans of the reboot might remember that Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali were the hosts of the show.

Big E has previously tweeted about Hulk Hogan's apology for his racist comments

When Hulk Hogan was brought back to WWE, he issued an apology to the WWE locker room before the 2018 Extreme Rules PPV. A year later, Big E posted a tweet talking about how everyone deserves a path to redemption. He hinted that he had a chat with Hogan before WrestleMania 35's main show, which saw the WWE legend apologizing to him and hearing what he had to say.

I’d like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2019

Hulk Hogan was recently announced as the host of WrestleMania 37 alongside Titus O'Neil. The news received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Titus himself seemed unhappy with WWE letting Hogan host WrestleMania.

Hogan's comments were inexcusable and The New Day members were undoubtedly hurt by them. The stable sent out a message via Kofi Kingston's official Twitter handle after Hogan's backstage apology at Extreme Rules 2018:

