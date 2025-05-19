"Some people are mad I didn’t get fired," claims WWE star after latest cuts

A top WWE Superstar has made a bold comment about the company's recent release spree, which saw several notable names being let go. Logan Paul says some people weren't happy he wasn't involved in the releases.

Earlier this month, World Wrestling Entertainment released a long list of stars, leaving many fans in disbelief. The list included major names like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade.

Controversial YouTube star and former US Champion Logan Paul recently spoke about the release spree and made an interesting comment in the process. As per Paul, some people were mad that he hadn't been released. Check out his comments below:

“Hey, some people are mad. Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in this last round of WWE releases. They let a lot of people go. Not your boy. So they were mad about that. Dude, the way I see it, you can’t let go a future World Heavyweight Champion. That would just be ridiculous.” (H/T RSN)

Triple H was reportedly connected to recent WWE releases

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful talked about the releases on YouTube and made a bold comment about WWE CCO Triple H. As per SRS, The Game had the power to prevent any of the releases if he wanted.

"Listen, if Triple H wanted to keep these people, they'd still be there. Let me be clear about that. If he wanted them to be there, they would be there. They would absolutely be there."

Paul is one of the most controversial entities in the world of entertainment and pro wrestling. Despite his reputation, he attracts massive views every time he appears on the screen. It remains to be seen if he manages to do the unthinkable and become the World Heavyweight Champion someday.

