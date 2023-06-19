“Some scary men respected him a great deal!” - MVP is all praise for current WWE official

MVP recently praised a wrestling legend who is now a WWE official.

Norman Smiley is a wrestling legend who has wrestled for multiple promotions all over the world such as Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, ECW, WCW, NWA, and WWE. He is also a former WCW Hardcore Champion and a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

After retiring from the ring he joined WWE as a trainer for its developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Smiley then continued to work for NXT as a trainer after its inception.

Recently, current WWE Superstar MVP took to Twitter to praise the wrestling legend for introducing him to the Japanese style of wrestling.

"My friend and mentor. It was Norman who introduced me to Japanese wrestling and the 'shoot style' I fell in love with! Some scary men respected him a great deal! The absolute nicest person in the world!"

You can check out the tweet below:

MVP @The305MVP

Some scary men respected him a great deal! The absolute nicest person in the world! Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro A student of Gotch & The Malenkos, Norman Smiley has a block, escape & counter for every move in the book during his UWF debut vs. Kazuo Yamazaki in 1988! A student of Gotch & The Malenkos, Norman Smiley has a block, escape & counter for every move in the book during his UWF debut vs. Kazuo Yamazaki in 1988! https://t.co/rsgYWo2SQy My friend and mentor. It was Norman who introduced me to Japanese wrestling and the "shoot style" I fell in love with!Some scary men respected him a great deal! The absolute nicest person in the world! twitter.com/vintagepuro/st… My friend and mentor. It was Norman who introduced me to Japanese wrestling and the "shoot style" I fell in love with!Some scary men respected him a great deal! The absolute nicest person in the world! twitter.com/vintagepuro/st…

MVP provided an update on his potential pairing with Bobby Lashley

When WWE paired Bobby Lashley with MVP, it was almost a match made in heaven. They were able to form the stable The Hurt Business along with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The group became instantly popular and even helped revive Cedric and Shelton's careers in the company when they won the tag team titles. However, their pairing didn't last long as the group quickly dissolved.

Since then fans have been asking for WWE to bring back The Hurt Business but it has fallen on deaf ears. Recently, one fan pointed out to the former United States Champion that he should team up with Lashley again. To this, Montel Vontavious Porter replied:

"EXACTLY!!! 😉👍🏽He said he didn't need me anymore...," he tweeted.

MVP @The305MVP 🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... Joe Halstead 🇺🇲 @TheMailman48801



Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM match



Why can't they just pair you two up again? @The305MVP How'd that go for Bobby Lashley?Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM matchWhy can't they just pair you two up again? @The305MVP How'd that go for Bobby Lashley? Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM match Why can't they just pair you two up again? EXACTLY!!!🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... twitter.com/TheMailman4880… EXACTLY!!! 😉👍🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... twitter.com/TheMailman4880…

Now, MVP is busy managing Omos but it just hasn't been the same for him or Lashley as he hasn't been in many important storylines since his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Do you want to see The Hurt Business reunited? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes