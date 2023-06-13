"He said he didn’t need me anymore” - MVP gives bleak update on his former client

MVP has provided the WWE Universe with a disappointing update regarding his former client.

Montel Vontavious Porter currently serves as the manager for The Nigerian Giant, Omos. He previously managed Bobby Lashley and the popular The Hurt Business faction before the group was disbanded.

A wrestling fan contacted the wrestling manager on social media and asked if he wanted to perform at WrestleMania again. The veteran noted that he's more than happy to focus on guiding younger talent to the biggest show of the year:

"Extremely unlikely! I'm quite content these days guiding other talents to Wrestlemania," he tweeted.

Another fan pointed out that Lashley wasn't a part of this year's WrestleMania, and the former United States Champion responded by claiming Bobby said that he doesn't need him anymore:

"EXACTLY!!! 😉👍🏽He said he didn't need me anymore...," he tweeted.

MVP @The305MVP 🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... Joe Halstead 🇺🇲 @TheMailman48801



Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM match



Why can't they just pair you two up again? @The305MVP How'd that go for Bobby Lashley?Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM matchWhy can't they just pair you two up again? @The305MVP How'd that go for Bobby Lashley? Maybe you haven't put in a good word for him lately? Cuz I'll be damned if they are using him correctly, and he sure as hell didn't have a WM match Why can't they just pair you two up again? EXACTLY!!!🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... twitter.com/TheMailman4880… EXACTLY!!! 😉👍🏽He said he didn't need me anymore... twitter.com/TheMailman4880…

MVP goes on rant following WWE Backlash

MVP went on a rant against fans on social media following Omos' loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Omos is an imposing superstar that towers over everyone he faces. Unfortunately, the big man hasn't been booked to win too many matches, and many members of the WWE Universe have a difficult time investing in the character.

After Omos lost to Seth Rollins at Backlash in Puerto Rico, MVP took to Twitter to fire back at the fans who have criticized The Nigerian Giant in the past. The 49-year-old claimed that Omos is improving and doing big things:

"The internet pissants said Omos vs Stroman would be terrible," MVP tweeted. "It wasn't. The flatscans said Omos would suck against Brock. He didn't. The dimwits said his match with Seth would be trash. While you're hating, the man is improving and literally doing BIG things!"

MVP @The305MVP

It wasn't.

The flatscans said Omos would suck against Brock.

He didn't.

The dimwits said his match with Seth would be trash...





While you're hating, the man is improving and literally doing BIG things! The internet pissants said Omos vs Stroman would be terrible.It wasn't.The flatscans said Omos would suck against Brock.He didn't.The dimwits said his match with Seth would be trash...While you're hating, the man is improving and literally doing BIG things! The internet pissants said Omos vs Stroman would be terrible.It wasn't. The flatscans said Omos would suck against Brock.He didn't. The dimwits said his match with Seth would be trash...😏While you're hating, the man is improving and literally doing BIG things!

The Hurt Business was a popular faction in WWE comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Montel Vontavious Porter. Many fans are holding out hope that the company will reunite the group, but Montel's latest update makes it seem like that won't be happening anytime soon.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business reunite? Did you enjoy Lashley more as a superstar when he was a part of the faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes