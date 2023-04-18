MVP has heartbreaking three-word reaction to potential reunion of popular WWE stable

Montel Vontavious Porter, famously known as MVP, had a sad reaction to a fan's tweet about The Hurt Business.

MVP formed The Hurt Business with former WWE champion Bobby Lashley in May 2020 before adding Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander later. The stable became popular with fans despite being heels. It also propelled Lashley back into the main event, but it led to their breakup before WrestleMania 37.

A fan recently posted an image of The Hurt Business, saying that he misses seeing the group on WWE television. Omos' manager saw his tweet and agreed with the fan, posting a heartbreaking three-word reaction:

"We all do."

The Hurt Business briefly reunited in the latter part of 2021, but disbanded again four months later. WWE then teased another reunion earlier this year, with MVP and Lashley interacting backstage. The 49-year-old manager credited himself for reuniting Benjamin and Alexander, as well as negotiating Lashley's reinstatement.

MVP explains why WWE chose Cedric Alexander over Ricochet for The Hurt Business

Ricochet and The Hurt Business

Some fans thought back then that Ricochet would have been perfect for The Hurt Business. However, WWE chose Cedric Alexander over the high-flying superstar. MVP revealed in an interview with "Inside the Ropes" why Alexander became part of the stable, saying:

"At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business). And we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment." (1:23 to 1:43)

Alexander definitely needed The Hurt Business because he's been wrestling primarily on Main Event since the group broke up. On the other hand, Ricochet has won the Intercontinental Championship and is currently in a tag team with Braun Strowman.

