Former champion reveals baffling circumstance regarding the first time he worked with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Bobby Lashley resurfaced on WWE TV for the first time in over a decade on RAW after WrestleMania 34. After spending a few months working solo, he introduced a new manager on the September 17 episode of the red brand.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley stayed together for the next several months until WrestleMania 35, where The All Mighty dropped his Intercontinental Championship to Finn Balor in the penultimate bout on the card. Rush stopped appearing on-screen alongside Lashley after the event, taking an imposed sabbatical away from WWE.

In an interview conducted by Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Lio Rush was asked how the former WWE Champion felt about working with him. The 28-year-old star explained that while they initially had no connection whatsoever, Lashley enjoyed working with him:

“He liked it. We both liked it. It was something so new. The silliest things end up being the things people remember the most. Bobby definitely enjoyed having me be part of what he had going on. I feel like it turned into something that we didn’t think it was going to turn into at all because it was so random. Me and Bobby had no kind of connection, nothing."

Rush then added an interesting detail about the first time he cut a promo for Bobby Lashley:

"I’ve never even met Bobby before, so the first day of me cutting a promo about Bobby Lashley was the first day I actually met Bobby Lashley.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

WWE Superstar discusses the premature disbandment of The Hurt Business

Shelton Benjamin held the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Cedric Alexander as part of The Hurt Business. Benjamin, a veteran of the industry, recently spoke to WhatCulture about the faction, saying how there was so much gas left in the tank but nevertheless made the most out of the time they got together:

“For me it was one of the greatest experiences of my career, something that I’m gunna be proud of for the rest of my life. Definitely ended way sooner than any of would have liked but we me made the most of the opportunities.” (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Whether the creative is considering reforming The Hurt Business remains ambiguous as of this writing. However, with the way things have been going in recent times for all parties involved in the former faction, and how fans are clamoring for them to get back together, perhaps the company might pull the trigger.

Read more about The Hurt Business potentially reuniting after Bobby Lashley and MVP move to the SmackDown brand, courtesy of the upcoming WWE Draft, to feud with Roman Reigns here.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes