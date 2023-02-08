“Some things never change” - Fans find similarity between Toxic Attraction’s implosion and iconic WWE segment

Fans have found similarities between Toxic Attraction's implosion and the infamous Barbershop segment where Shawn Michaels turned on Marty Jannetty.

Tonight on NXT, Bayley returned to host an episode of her show Ding Dong, Hello! featuring Toxic Attraction. When the duo came out, there was a sense of tension between them.

Instantly, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne blamed each other for losing the NXT Women's Championship match. Bayley tried to control the situation, but they both continued to fire shots at each other.

However, when they suddenly realized they had no friends, they acknowledged each other's importance and seemed to have moved on. Jacy then said they could either go their separate ways or go after the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

However, Gigi Dolin suggested they could challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley was quick to shut down the idea.

Just as the show was about to close, Jacy Jayne superkicked Gigi Dolin before sending her into the door of the set.

Fans were quick to take to social media to point out the similarities between this segment and the infamous Barbershop segment, where Shawn Michaels turned on Marty Jannetty.

Check out some reactions below:

Another fan pointed out a missed opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber.

One fan pointed out that Gigi Dolin will be the babyface in this rivalry.

Another claimed to have predicted this implosion.

It looks like WWE is planning a rivalry between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in the future. It will be interesting to see how the latter responds to this betrayal.

What did you make of Jacy Jayne's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section.

