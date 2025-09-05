Some WWE Stars Were "Disrespectful" at Hulk Hogan Tribute, B. Brian Blair Says

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. In a recent interview, WWE legend B. Brian Blair gave his thoughts on some wrestlers refusing to pay tribute to his long-time friend.

WWE held 10-bell salutes in Hogan's memory on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT after his death. While dozens of past and present wrestlers gathered on the stage area to honor The Hulkster, some remained backstage and opted not to participate.

Appearing on Monte & The Pharaoh, Blair said it was "disrespectful" that some roster members did not acknowledge Hogan's passing. Had former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon been in charge, he believes the entire roster would have taken part.

"They didn't really know Terry," Blair stated. "They don't realize what he went through so that they can make a freaking living. If it wasn't for Hogan, none of them would be making a living like they are right now. That's a fact. I guarantee you that. Go back to WrestleMania 1, who you gonna put there? You're right too. I guarantee you if Vince was there, they'd have had their b*tts out there. I mean, that was disrespectful."

Blair wrestled for WWE from 1985 to 1988. He is best known for being one-half of the Killer Bees tag team alongside Jim Brunzell.

B. Brian Blair cannot understand Hulk Hogan's critics

In 2015, Hulk Hogan became a controversial figure after audio emerged of him using racist language. The wrestling icon also came under scrutiny in 2024 due to his public support of Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.

B. Brian Blair wishes fans and wrestlers were nicer to Hulk Hogan in the last few years of his life.

"I just don't understand. It's narrow-minded thinking. Very narrow-minded thinking, and very selfish. They wanna side with the majority, and these haters, let them live with it."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Blair also opened up about Hogan being the target of a crook who ended up in jail.

