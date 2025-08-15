Hulk Hogan Was Targeted By a Crook Who Went to Jail, B. Brian Blair Recalls (Exclusive)

B. Brian Blair was one of Hulk Hogan's closest friends for almost five decades. In an exclusive interview, the former WWE star disclosed details about The Hulkster's dealings with a controversial music manager.Lou Pearlman, the founder of the Backstreet Boys and NSync, spent nine years in prison before passing away at the age of 62 in 2016. He was jailed for running up debts of more than $300 million as part of a Ponzi fraud scheme.Blair spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, following his death at the age of 71. The wrestling legend revealed that his friend financially supported his daughter Brooke's music career. However, he allegedly fell victim to a scam from Pearlman.&quot;Terry spent a lot of money on Brooke's singing career,&quot; Blair said. &quot;The guy that broke in the Backstreet Boys, he actually went to jail, Pearlman, Lou Pearlman, he hired her for Brooke, and he turned out to be a crook. There was people all the time looking to rip Terry off. He was a target, but he was such a simple guy. Blue jeans, tennis shoes, t-shirt kinda guy, even though he has a beautiful set of classic cars.&quot; [1:58 – 2:42]Blair also shared his honest thoughts on Brooke and Hulk Hogan's relationship falling apart in recent years.B. Brian Blair's friendship with Hulk HoganIn 1977, Hulk Hogan faced B. Brian Blair in his first match in Championship Wrestling from Florida. The two men went on to join WWE and remained close over the years.Reflecting on their friendship, Blair shared a fond memory about the time he and Hulk Hogan bought motorcycles together:&quot;I still have my Harley-Davidson that we got together from Willie G. Davidson at Saturday Night's Main Event in LA. He called me over to Willie G. and said, 'Hey, Brian, I want you to meet this guy, Willie G. Davidson,' and I met him and he was very nice, and they're talking, and I'm just listening, as usual, and all of a sudden Willie G. says, 'Hey, the 1987 Softail Customs are coming out and they're the nicest Harleys we've made yet, in my opinion.' He said, 'You guys want one? I can give it to you for cost.' And Terry goes, 'Hell yeah.'&quot; [2:43 – 3:17]In the same interview, Blair explained why he left WWE in 1988 after three years with the company.B. Brian Blair is the President and CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping former wrestlers who have faced financial hardships.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.