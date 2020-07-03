Some WWE Superstars reportedly test positive for COVID-19; Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles miss tapings following test

Backstage details regarding which WWE Superstars were not at the tapings following COVID-19 test

WWE has continued to provide fans with weekly shows even during the COVID-19 Pandamic

Bryan, Young and Styles

There has been a lot of talk about COVID-19 being spread at the Performance Center after multiple WWE personnel were tested positive for the virus. Some of the names working for WWE who have contracted the virus are Renee Young, Jamie Noble, and Adam Pierce among others.

While there have been no conclusive reports about any active Superstar being infected with the virus, a lot of the prominent Superstars were missing from action this past week giving rise to speculation regarding their status.

Talking about the issue, Dave Meltzer of WON reported which WWE Superstars were not present at the tapings this week and what that could signify.

Talent that had been appearing on television regularly of late that were not on the tapings included The Street Profits, A.J. Styles, Austin Theory, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Randy Orton, Natalya, Nia Jax, Otis, Tucker, Mojo Rawley, Shorty G, Raquel Gonzalez, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Sheamus, Shorty G and Sonya Deville.

Dave Meltzer further revealed that some of them have indeed tested positive for the virus.

What is known is that some of those names tested positive, at least one was held off for precautionary reasons, some asked for time off so as not to risk their families due to the outbreak, and some were not originally booked this week.

He goes on to reveal that Rey Mysterio was one name who was booked to be on RAW this week. However, Mysterio made his appearance via satellite instead of being present in person for the tapings.

WWE had initially hoped that the situation with the ongoing pandemic would start subsiding by August so that they could have a live audience for SummerSlam. Unfortunately, it does not look like that would be happening anytime soon.

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan missing tapings

Meltzer reported that former WWE Champion AJ Styles was not present at the tapings for his advertised IC Championship match against Drew Gulak last week. Styles and Bryan had shared the ring with Renee Young who was tested positive for Covid-19.

What we do know is that Styles vs. Drew Gulak, advertised for 6/26, and neither Styles nor Bryan was at the show, and both were in the ring with Young being interviewed the week before, didn’t happen. Gulak was the only one of the four there.