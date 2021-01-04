Hulk Hogan reveals the reaction he gets backstage in WWE - "Some of the younger guys are really cold to me"

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently opened up about the reaction he gets backstage when he returns to WWE nowadays.

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE legend Hulk Hogan opened up about the reaction he gets backstage right now when he returns to WWE. The Hulkster said that while he gets a warm reception from some people, a lot of the younger Superstars are "cold" to him.

Hulk Hogan also spoke about how Edge and Seth Rollins told him that they became wrestlers because of him, and that he feels some of the younger Superstars may not know that much about him. But it was Stone Cold Steve Austin who really got to the heart of the Real American:

"It’s a mixed bag. Some people I get a really warm reception from. Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I’m coming to steal the main event. And I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, guys! I’m not a threat!’ Going back with all the legends will be a lot of fun. When I’ve gone back before by myself, there have been certain wrestlers, like Edge and Seth Rollins, that have told me to my face that the only reason they got into this business was because of me. The newer kids … I don’t think they know who I am all the way? The wake-up call that really got me was with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. We weren’t really close at all, but over the last few years have become good friends. It caught me off guard when he called me one day, and we’re chatting about cars or something and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Damn, Hogan. I was on the internet the other day and I can’t believe all the stuff you did in your career!"

Hulk Hogan will be at RAW Legends Night

There’s no telling what surprises are in store with #WWERaw Legends Night tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @USA_Network!https://t.co/hedSfbzVqJ pic.twitter.com/L22dsrvogG — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2021

Hulk Hugan will be at RAW Legends Night later tonight, with over 20 other legends as WWE looks to kick off 2021 in style. Other legends who will be on the show tonight include the legendary Ric Flair, Booker T, Carlito, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson and more.

Hulk Hogan is a six-time WWE World Champion as well a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and was at the heart of Hulkamania in the 80s.