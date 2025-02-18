  • home icon
"Somebody has to nearly die" in the upcoming match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 18, 2025 08:55 GMT
Kevin Owens destoryed Sami Zayn a few weeks back on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)
Kevin Owens destoryed Sami Zayn a few weeks back on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to collide once again, this time in an Unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber. EC3 shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The feud between Zayn and Owens resumed after the former failed to help KO at the Royal Rumble earlier this month. While Sami came to check up on the Prizefighter during his battle against Cody Rhodes at the PLE, he failed to help make a difference. KO then attacked his former best friend a week later and took him out with a Package Piledriver.

The animosity between them is at an all-time high, and they will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle. Adam Pearce made an Unsanctioned match between them official on WWE RAW last night.

Here's what EC3 had to say about the same:

"The unsanctioned match, that means that somebody has to nearly die. They [Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens] have feuded their entire lives, so I am just like where we are at with this as far as ‘ Is this the penultimate, is this the final climax?’ Cause I thought a couple of years ago they did ‘this is the last time this is ever gonna happen.’" [55:47 onwards]
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a history dating back to their days before WWE. The duo has been frenemies for their entire careers and is once again on a collision course after making history as tag partners a couple of years ago.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
