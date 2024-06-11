"Somebody needs to do something," says concerned star as Ricochet is loaded in an ambulance after possible last WWE appearance

A WWE Superstar has shared his reaction to Bron Breakker's brutal attack on Ricochet, after which the latter was taken out of the arena in an ambulance. The star in question is Dijak.

On RAW, Breakker launched a vicious attack on The One and Only in a backstage area. He power slammed him on the top of a car and broke the windshield in the process. WWE officials quickly appeared and began checking on the fallen star. He was then taken away to a medical facility in an ambulance.

WWE Superstar Dijak took to X/Twitter and shared his reaction to the attack. Here's what he said:

"Somebody needs to do something."

Breakker has been unstoppable for quite some time now on WWE TV. Tonight, he showed no mercy and absolutely demolished Ricochet during the backstage attack. After the attack, Samantha Irvin could be seen concerned for her partner's well-being as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Irvin joined him in the ambulance as it drove out of the arena. This was reportedly the former United States Champion's last appearance in WWE, and he has now been written off TV.

