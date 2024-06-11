[VIDEO] Samantha Irvin leaves RAW in tears after rumors of WWE star's exit possibly confirmed

Samantha Irvin was forced to drop her announcing duties on the spot as her fiance Ricochet was brutally assaulted and sent packing in an ambulance. Irvin was in tears as the former United States Champion's WWE exit rumors were seemingly confirmed.

There were rumors that former United States and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet had given his notice to WWE and is expected to leave this summer when his contract expires, with AEW being his rumored destination. Samantha Irvin is unlikely to go anywhere as she has become one of the key voices of WWE.

Samantha Irvin had to drop everything and was backstage visibly in tears as her fiance Ricochet was being stretchered out into an ambulance. Irvin joined him and left the arena.

Because of the last-minute change, Pat McAfee was forced to take up duties. While not as refined as Irvin is on the mic, McAfee certainly made some unique introductions.

It was a very small role for him since he only needed to announce Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and then McIntyre's win in the main event against Balor.

As for Ricochet, this could have been the last time fans see him on WWE television as the rumors of his exit seem to have been confirmed.

