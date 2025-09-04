"Somebody's going to be called Hitler" - WWE Hall of Famer defends Mark Henry after racism accusations

A WWE Hall of Famer has come out in defense of Mark Henry after he was accused of racism. A few days ago, Henry shared his views on Raja Jackson's brutal attack on independent wrestler Syko Stu.

Henry said that, being an experienced wrestler, Stu should take some blame for what happened. This led to backlash online as fans disagreed with him, and he was allegedly called a racist.

While Henry doubled down on his comments, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has come to his defense. Speaking on Something to Wrestle With, JBL called out the vitriol against his former colleague.

"Calling Mark Henry a racist because you disagree with his opinion—Mark Henry is not a racist. Okay? And all these idiots out there that are calling these racist terms, this sh*t's got to stop. You know, that's what's wrong with so much of the vitriol on social media is anytime you have people of different races, ethnicities, colors, if you disagree with a person, the first thing you do is go racist on them," he said.

JBL then pointed out that such opinions come from people who hide behind their screens.

"You know, if you talk long enough in any thread, somebody's going to be called Hitler at some point. It's this bunch of idiots hiding behind their computer. They've done nothing in their lives. And they want to pick on guys like Mark Henry or Rampage Jackson and use this racist bullsh*t. It's a 100% wrong," he added.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier, JBL had also called out Raja Jackson's attack as "attempted murder," saying that the blame lay entirely with the MMA fighter.

Mark Henry refused to apologize for his comments

Despite the backlash over his comments, Henry refused to apologize. In an interview with Austin's 1300 The Zone radio station, he reiterated his stance.

Henry said that he is making "zero apologies" for his comments and that he meant every single word of what he said.

He called out people for their comments on social media and said that it won't affect him as he is "bulletproof."

