"Someone else will be our leader" - Bullet Club member makes a massive statement regarding the faction, takes shot at WWE legend's son

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 21, 2023 20:55 IST
Bullet Club has undergone major changes after Jay White
Bullet Club has undergone major changes after Jay White's departure

A top Bullet Club member recently made a major statement regarding the faction and the future of the group in terms of leadership.

Amid the recent departure of Jay White, the faction underwent a major change. The former leader was attacked by David Finlay on his way out of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Finlay, who has had issues with El Phantasmo in recent weeks, was put on notice by the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Taking to Twitter, ELP took shots at Finlay after he lost the New Japan Cup finale and further claimed that the BC will find a new leader.

"@THEdavidfinlay, what an impressive little run! Unfortunately you didn't win. oh well! Someone else will be our leader. sorry!" wrote ELP. [translated by Google]

Check out ELP's tweet:

. @THEdavidfinlay、なんて印象的な小さな走りでしょう！ 残念ながら、あなたは勝ちませんでした。 しかたがない！ 他の誰かが私たちのリーダーになります。 ごめん！#njcup

After joining the BC, Finlay declared himself the new leader of the group. He also shared his ideas and goals for the faction.

Son of WWE veteran Fit Finlay, David also aligned himself with Gedo, who previously managed White during his time as the leader of BC.

El Phantasmo took a dig at David Finlay after he announced himself as the new leader of the Bullet Club

El Phantasmo and David Finlay have had their fair share of issues both on and off-screen.

Taking to Twitter, Phantasmo reacted to Finlay declaring himself the new leader of BC. The Canadian star took shots at his stablemate by referencing Hornswoggle, who previously worked closely with David's father Fit Finlay in WWE. ELP wrote:

"El Phantasmo declares a Finlay is indeed the new leader of Bullet Club."
ファンタズモ「KENTAは頭が折れそうになるパイルドライバーを決められたんだぞ。お前はどこにいた？　ショータと揉めて。KENTAの事は？ CLUBのためという気持ちは？」フィンレー「カップを獲ることがCLUBのためだ、ELP」全文はnjpw.co.jp/tornament/4005… https://t.co/bYnEMe7RGQ

It now remains to be seen if the Bullet Club will indeed find a new leader or if the faction will move forward under David Finlay's leadership.

Do you think El Phantasmo or David Finlay should be the leader of BC? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
