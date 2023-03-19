WWE legend's son declared new Bullet Club leader; top member fires shot

The Bullet Club has found a new leader in the form of David Finlay. However, not every group member seems too pleased with the idea of Finlay taking over the group.

David, the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, attacked the departing Jay White after his final NJPW match. The 29-year-old is currently competing in the New Japan Cup, progressing to the final four.

Taking to Twitter, El Phantasmo, who hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Finlay, took a dig at him by referencing former WWE star Hornswoggle.

"El Phantasmo declares a Finlay is indeed the new leader of Bullet Club" wrote ELP

Check out El Phantasmo's tweet:

Hornswoggle and Fit Finlay worked closely with each other during their days together in WWE. The former Cruiserweight Champion was introduced as the leprechaun of the Irishman and assisted him in matches after appearing from underneath the ring.

The Bullet Club has undergone a massive change amid the departure of Jay White

Amid Jay White's departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Bullet Club, his now-former faction has undergone big changes.

White's replacement in the group is David Finlay, a man whom he has known for years. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion recently declared himself the leader of the BC. The group, however, is still active across major promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

At IMPACT, Chris Bey and Ace Austin recently became the new Tag Team Champions and also teamed up with KENTA, who recently won the Strong Openweight Championship. Over at AEW, Juice Robinson, who was introduced into the BC under White, attacked Ricky Starks and could be set for a feud against the former FTW Champion.

Meanwhile, White's next destination remains a mystery. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has competed in AEW and IMPACT but could also end up signing with WWE.

What are your thoughts on the massive change within the BC? Sound off in the comment section

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes