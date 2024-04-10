"Someone took away my chance" - 28-year-old Superstar intends to find out the truth behind losing his WrestleMania spot

WrestleMania XL is now in the history books. The marquee event lived up to its billing as The Showcase of the Immortals due to compelling storytelling and incredible performances from a host of superstars. The Show of Shows was glittered with the past, present, and future of WWE. Unfortunately, former NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee missed out on performing on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

Lee was originally slated to team up with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a tag team match against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL. However, the talented wrestler was pulled out of The Show of Shows following a backstage attack last week on SmackDown. Former US Champion Andrade stepped up to partner Rey in the tag match.

On Night One of 'Mania XL, Rey Mysterio and Andrade picked up the win thanks to Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Lee took to his X account on Wednesday (April 10) to address the matter.

"Someone took away my chance at WrestleMania! Who did it?" he wrote.

Who could have attacked Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania?

Dragon Lee has had a long-standing rivalry with Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom was the NXT North American Champion when Lee arrived in WWE. At NXT Deadline in December last year, Lee beat Dominik while Mysterio was on his side.

One of the forerunners to possibly attack Dragon Lee ahead of The Grandest Stage Of Them All is Dirty Dom.

Another possibility could be Latino World Order member, Carlito. The last few weeks have been forgettable for The Caribbean Cool. Firstly, Rey Mysterio chose Dragon Lee over the veteran wrestler as his partner for the tag team match at WrestleMania.

And when Lee was pulled out due to a backstage attack, Mysterio opted for Andrade over Carlito. Notably, Carlito informed Rey that Dragon Lee had been attacked by Santos Escobar. And his facial expressions when the WWE Hall of Famer accepted Andrade's offer told a story. It's very much possible that Carlito attacked Dragon in the hope of replacing the former at 'Mania.

It will be interesting to track Carlito's actions in the upcoming weeks.

