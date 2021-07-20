"Something has to change" - Elias on his current WWE predicament

Elias has vowed to make changes after losing a Symphony of Destruction match against Jaxson Ryker on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Ryker and Elias worked as tag team partners for four months before losing to RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos in May. Since then, Elias has failed to defeat Ryker in all four of their singles matches on RAW.

Speaking in a WWE Network video after RAW, Elias said he does not want to face Ryker in any more matches. He also teased that he plans to make a change in the near future.

“After tonight, man, I certainly don’t want to mix it up with Ryker anymore,” Elias said. “I mean, we go all out, we give it everything we’ve got, the crowd was there the entire time, but I’ll tell you, it really feels like something has to change.”

The finish to this week’s match saw Ryker superplex Elias from the top turnbuckle through two tables at ringside. Elias suffered a nasty cut to his forehead during the match, which is why WWE’s YouTube highlights are mostly in black and white.

Elias has received praise from top WWE stars

Elias and John Cena

Elias has worked with some of the biggest names in WWE since debuting on the main roster in 2017. The RAW star interacted with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35, while he was also involved in a segment with The Undertaker in 2019.

Cena and The Undertaker are among a long list of legends who have praised Elias' work behind the scenes.

“Essentially, for the past couple of years, from the top of the top in this business, I’m talking from Undertaker to John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, you can go on and on,” Elias said. “All of these guys have individually told me on a personal basis that I have every tool needed to make it to the top in WWE.”

Elias added that he has “unique personality, charisma, and talent” but he still feels like something has to change. He finished the interview by saying he is taking responsibility for his shortcomings and he intends to address any changes he needs to make.

