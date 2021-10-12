"They lit her to look hideous" - Vince Russo says WWE is purposely making Charlotte Flair look bad (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW was explosive as always, with Vince Russo pulling no punches regarding the current state of WWE's Monday night show.

The former WWE head writer specifically spoke about Charlotte Flair and speculated that the company is deliberately trying to make her look bad on television.

Vince Russo felt that the reigning RAW Women's Champion looked "hideous" due to WWE's improper lighting in a backstage segment. He was highly critical of the lighting for RAW and noted that the technicians could have avoided the shadows that had formed on Charlotte's face.

Russo was surprised by the shoddy work and added that Charlotte Flair should ideally be angry with how WWE has presented her as she is one of the top stars in the promotion.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the RAW Women's Champion:

"Bro, I am telling you, something is being done purposely. Bro, did you see how they lit her to make her look? She looked hideous. The shadows on her face! Bro, the shadows on her face made her look hideous! Bro, they lit her that way. These are professional lighting people! They lit her to look hideous. If I'm Charlotte Flair and I watch this show back, I am cutting a promo like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm supposed to be a star on your television show, and that's how you're going to light me?' Oh my god, bro, it was horrible," revealed Vince Russo.

Charlotte Flair's current WWE status

Charlotte Flair teamed up with Becky Lynch for a match against the duo of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair on this week's RAW.

The match unsurprisingly ended in a no-contest after a brawl broke out between the three Crown Jewel opponents - Banks, Belair and Lynch.

As for Flair, the record-holding champion was recently drafted to the SmackDown brand, while Becky Lynch crossed over to RAW. Although WWE's Queen isn't part of the SmackDown Women's title triple threat match at Crown Jewel, Flair has vowed to capture the blue belt sooner rather than later.

Also Read

Charlotte will make the full-time switch to SmackDown after Crown Jewel, and it will be interesting to see how WWE portrays the established star in the time to come.

What are your opinions on Vince Russo's claims about Charlotte Flair's WWE situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Kartik Arry