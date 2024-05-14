''Something is going to happen'' - Wrestling veteran on how many stars WWE has created with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the most successful WWE factions under Triple H's regime, on par with The Bloodline. However, a wrestling veteran has claimed that the company has only created three stars from the group.

The Judgment Day has been a permanent fixture on Monday Night RAW for a while under the old and new regime. After Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus, the group's focus shifted, and seeds for different stories were planted. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently asserted that the heel faction has only created three stars as they have interesting stories going forward.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about The Judgment Day, as he's interested to see what comes next for the group. He noted that the company has created three stars from the faction, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

"I wanna see what happens to The Judgment Day. It's weird because there's dissension, and at the same time, you've got this guy [Damian Priest] trying to keep them together. We know something is going to happen with Rhea [Ripley] and Dominik [Mysterio] probably because of Liv [Morgan]. What's smart is that when you do a faction, if you can make stars out of the faction, you've done your job. So they've made three: Priest, Dominik, and Rhea,'' he said. (From 25:50 to 26:32)

The Judgment Day is going after the WWE World Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day dominated the tag team division on Monday Night RAW after they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in October 2023. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated several teams, leading up to WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, they lost both the titles to A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth at The Show of Shows last month. It's been a few weeks, and the faction is coming for the gold, for which they never got a rematch.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh became the new number-one contenders to Awesome Truth's World Tag Team Championship.

The win came after Carlito interfered in the Fatal Four-Way Match and allowed Balor and McDonagh to capitalize. It will be interesting to see if the faction can regain the gold after losing at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

If you use any quotes, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback