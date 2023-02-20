"Something that's going to help him get over" - Legendary WWE manager wants to become Sami Zayn's manager (Exclusive)

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had the match of his life at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, thanks to the hijinks of The Bloodline and multiple knocked-out referees, he came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE legend Teddy Long has now spoken about wanting to manage the superstar.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Zayn almost got the win over Roman Reigns in front of an extremely rabid Montreal crowd. However, the entire energy was sucked out of the arena, where after the usual shenanigans, The Tribal Chief still came away with the win.

The fact remains, though, that Zayn had gotten so over that a large part of the WWE fanbase had begun to believe that he could overcome Roman Reigns.

Teddy Long spoke about the talented Zayn in his interview with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. He mentioned that he knew that a lot of people would think he only wanted to manage Zayn because the star has made himself so popular.

However, he denied it and said that he wanted to pass on the vast amount of knowledge he had about the wrestling business to Zayn. The industry legend also mentioned that the former Honorary Uce already knew a lot and heaped praise on him.

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami Zayn because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami Zayn is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn. Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick." [1:00 - 1:29]

What's next for Sami Zayn after Elimination Chamber?

After he was unable to get the win over Reigns at Elimination Chamber, a lot of fans have been asking what could be next for Zayn.

While there is a lot of hope that he will be facing Reigns at WrestleMania again alongside Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat match, there are also rumors that he will be teaming up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos at the event.

At the end of the main event at Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens appeared to a raucous ovation and helped his best friend overcome a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline. Although the two friends did not interact, they could team up to face The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Fans will have to wait to see what finally ends up happening at WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All.

