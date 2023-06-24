Something incredibly rare happened during Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus on SmackDown that has impressed WWE legend (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa and Sheamus headlined this week's SmackDown episode with a hard-hitting main event. The referee stopped the match after the Celtic Warrior could not continue, and Dutch Mantell admitted that he liked the finish.

Referee stoppages are pretty uncommon in WWE, but it might have been the right decision with Solo Sikoa and Sheamus' bout, according to Dutch Mantell.

The former WWE manager said the superstars weren't hurt in kayfabe by the outcome, as both Sheamus and Solo Sikoa looked strong after a nearly 20-minute brawl. Mantell was impressed by WWE's call to have the referee stop the match, something that regularly happens in Boxing.

Dutch urged WWE to book more similar finishes as it protected the competitors without deviating from the storyline. The veteran explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I like the finish because in the finish, you didn't beat him, you know, his back was already hurt, they told that story. So they stopped the match. I liked that finish. I don't know why they don't do more finishes like that. You see it in Boxing all the time. They stop the fight. But I like the finish; it helped Solo and didn't hurt Sheamus. I like that!" [15:45 – 16:35]

What happened in Solo Sikoa and Sheamus' SmackDown match?

The entire idea behind booking the match itself was quite simple. Solo Sikoa laid out Ridge Holland with a Samoan Spike backstage, leading to Sheamus wanting revenge for his Brawling Brutes stablemate.

Fans expected a "banger" when the match was finally announced, and they certainly weren't left disappointed. Before it concluded in a no-contest, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were literally out to beat each other up as they kicked off the SmackDown main event with a barrage of strikes.

Sikoa punished Sheamus on the outside by sending him crashing into the ring post while also delivering a Samoan Drop on the floor.

The Irish star clawed his way back and looked set for a victory as he briefly trapped Solo up for the Celtic Cross. Sikoa, though, escaped and dumped Sheamus outside the ring again. This time, Sikoa unleashed his ruthlessness and executed a hip attack on his opponent through the barricade.

The referee checked up on Sheamus before confirming that the former WWE Champion was in no condition to complete the match.

