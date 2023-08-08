"Something is just a little off"- WWE veteran says he has a feeling that LA Knight is just "flavor of the month" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on LA Knight and the star's heated war of words with The Miz on the recent episode of RAW.

LA Knight has risen to prominence in the last few months, with fans getting more and more behind him every single day. The Megastar recently won the SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, followed by an amazing segment with The Miz on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was full of praise for the 40-year-old before noting that he has a feeling Knight is the flavor of the month.

"I do get the feeling that he [LA Knight] is the flavor of the month because you know what was really weird? His music hit and there was this gigantic pop and by the time he steps into the ring, the crowd was [fizzled out]. It wasn’t like that with [Steve] Austin went in the ring," said the veteran.

The former WWE personality added that, according to him, Knight's character does not suit his age:

"The thing that’s a little off for me with him bro and it’s nothing against him at all. It’s his age. He’s up there in age. When The Rock was doing this, he was a young cool dude. One of my pet peeves is older people trying to act cool. I am not saying this about the guy but he’s older and to me, that makes it a little less genuine. Something is just a little off for me." [From 56:04 to 58:30]

Vince Russo praised LA Knight's segment on WWE RAW

LA Knight stood up to his hype on last night's RAW during his segment with The Miz. The verbal confrontation between the two was well-received by fans, and Vince Russo also felt the same about it.

"His portion of the show was the best thing on the show. No doubt about it. That in-ring promo where there was a little shooting between both parties, him and The Miz, was the best part of the entire show. It really was," said Russo. [From 28:19 - 28:40]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Still thinking about this…

pic.twitter.com/JtrWULuSvi The FULL unforgettable promo-battle between LA Knight & The Miz last night on #WWERAW Still thinking about this…

The promo battle ended with LA Knight calling out The Miz to a match. While the two stars are on different brands, they look likely to collide down the line, with WWE Payback looking like a realistic option.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here